The Economic Times: Apple’s iOS 13 has it all

Karan Bajaj for The Economic Times:

Apple gave a glimpse of its upcoming smartphone OS at its annual developer conference (WWDC). ET Wealth lists out some of the best features, which could be a big boon for iPhone users.

1. Dark Mode
2. Sign-in with Apple
3. Overhauled photos app
4. Find My
5. Location privacy
6. Look Around in maps
7. Improved video editing
8. Enhanced typing experience

MacDailyNews Note: The full article describes each of the eight features above. There is, of course, tons more in iOS 13. Apple offers a comprehensive rundown here.

