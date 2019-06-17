Apple’s tvOS 13 beta 2 surprises with Picture-in-Picture video multitasking on Apple TV

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

Although strangely not mentioned in Apple’s WWDC keynote, tvOS 13 beta 2 has a nice surprise: support for Picture-in-Picture video playback.

You can now watch shows from the Apple TV app whilst multitasking around the rest of the operating system. Just like the iPad, Apple TV users can leave the video playing in a thumbnail window whilst they navigate the rest of the operating system.

Users can start a video in full-screen, then switch apps and continue watching the playing video in a thumbnail. Controls overlaid on the video allow you to jump back to the app, or end playback of the video directly.