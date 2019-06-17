Apple’s Beddit sleep tracking company launches beta program for testing new features

Zac Hall for 9to5Mac:

Beddit, the sleep tracking company that Apple bought two years ago, is launching a new beta program to allow customers to test and offer feedback on new features before release. The new Beddit Beta Program is free for participants who enroll, but there are a few requirements for participation…

Interested customers can enroll at beddit.com/beta using the orange ‘enroll now’ button that opens an email prompt with more details.

Aside from Beddit, Apple offers limited sleep tracking features using the iPhone’s Clock app and Bedtime mode, but more comprehensive sleep tracking apps exist on the Apple Watch…