Apple’s Beddit sleep tracking company launches beta program for testing new features

Beddit, the sleep tracking company that Apple bought two years ago, is launching a new beta program to allow customers to test and offer feedback on new features before release. The new Beddit Beta Program is free for participants who enroll, but there are a few requirements for participation…
Interested customers can enroll at beddit.com/beta using the orange ‘enroll now’ button that opens an email prompt with more details.
Aside from Beddit, Apple offers limited sleep tracking features using the iPhone’s Clock app and Bedtime mode, but more comprehensive sleep tracking apps exist on the Apple Watch…
MacDailyNews Note: To participate in the Beddit Beta Program you must:
• Already have a Beddit Sleep Monitor (model 3.5).
• Be located in the United States and only using Beddit in the United States.
• Be at least 22 years old and not over 75 years old.
• Agree to receive email communications from Apple from time to time about the Beddit Beta Program.
More info and sign up link here.
3 Comments
Hope they can lick this one – Apple watch doesn’t have the kind of battery life required to be worn while sleeping – while my cheapo Fitbit Alta can go for days and days without a charge
I can go 2 days without charging and wear my watch to bed to track sleep and cardiogram.
I’ve got a gen 3 watch and I wear it all day and as I sleep. Each morning I charge it when I get up. I typically has at least 50% battery remaining and is fully charged in the time it takes to shower and eat.