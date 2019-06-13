These are the alternatives to Adobe Photoshop for Mac and iOS

Amber Neely for AppleInsider:

When people use Photoshop, they’re usually in one of two camps: photographers or artists. Photographers have relied on Photoshop for color correction, air brushing, stitching, straightening, cloning, masking—basically anything you’d need to make your photography stand out.

Artists, on the other hand, have taken the program out of its wheelhouse and used it to create impressive digital works with Photoshop’s somewhat limited brush tools. While Adobe has sought to expand some of these features to accommodate for these uses, there’s always a better tool for the job.