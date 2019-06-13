Apple supplier Japan Display made one crucial mistake

Tim Culpan for Bloomberg Opinion:

Japan Display Inc.’s decision to cut staff, reduce pay and take more write-offs was the inevitable result of management’s short-sighted strategy.

A planned bailout by a consortium of new backers is unlikely to solve its core problems unless key changes are made.

I argued in February that the company needs new leadership. On Wednesday it announced just that: President and CEO Yoshiyuki Tsukizaki will step down on Sept. 30. JDI will also cut around 26% of its workforce and close a factory.

It didn’t have to be like this…

It found success early, landing Apple Inc. as a client and supplying iPhones year after year. R&D spending data indicate that this may have lulled management into a false sense of security.

Over the past six years, JDI cut R&D while others were raising it. That was a crucial mistake.