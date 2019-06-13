Analysts: Apple could gain smartphone market share thanks to Trump administration’s Huawei ban

Daniel Howley for Yahoo Finance:

While the Trump administration’s ban on Huawei is causing trouble for the smartphone maker and the U.S. companies it does business with, Apple might be able to steal a win from the move. According to UBS analysts Timothy Arcuri and Munjal Shah, Apple has a chance to gain smartphone market share at Huawei’s expense.

That would be a big benefit to Apple, which, according to data from FactSet, is expecting a steep drop in revenue as a result of the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China.

Without the support of U.S. tech expertise including chips and Google’s Android operating system, Huawei may not be able to meet user demand for smartphones in regions including Europe where the company is popular with consumers. What’s more, the U.S. government’s insistence that Huawei is a security threat could make customers less willing to pay up for the company’s devices.

And that could mean more people buying Apple’s products.