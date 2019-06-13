Hands on with all the changes in Apple’s tvOS 13

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

With the steadily approaching launch of Apple TV+, the Apple TV set-top box itself is more important than ever. To help bolster its place in the living room, Apple brought a slew of changes with tvOS 13.

Starting out, you are met with a refreshed Home screen. There is a new semi-opaque dock at the top of all the app icons which sits atop a new, more immersive background.

The background now encompasses the entire screen and not just the portion above the bar. Apps need to be updated to take full advantage of this but it certainly looks better.

Apple’s upcoming gaming subscription service has received its own app icon here in tvOS 13…