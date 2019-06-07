Apple’s Safari on iPadOS is living up to the hype

Alex Guyot for MacStories:

In iPadOS, Apple is setting the Safari user agent to the desktop version (previously, Safari on iPad has used a mobile user agent), but that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

Setting the user agent will cause websites to display their desktop varieties, but those were built with the expectation of mouse interactions rather than touch.

There’s a lot more details to uncover here, but it looks like Apple has done a huge amount of work under the hood to make touch interactions work intuitively in the desktop browser paradigm.