Apple’s iOS 13: Hands-on with 200+ changes and features

Jeff Benjamin for 9to5Mac:

In this video walkthrough, we go hands-on with tons of new iOS 13 beta 1 changes and features. Items covered include Dark Mode, amazing new iOS photo and video editing features, a hugely-improved Files app, and much, much more.

I can confirm that this is easily the most power-user-focused iOS update that we’ve seen in the history of the OS. There are so many features that will appeal to those who want to do more with their iPhones, and this update proves that Apple is listening to feedback from its customers with a keen ear.