Craig Federighi on iPad’s external drive support: ‘We’re willing to acknowledge the 1990s’

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

On the latest episode of the AppStories podcast, MacStories editor-in-chief Federico Viticci sat down with Apple’s software engineering chief Craig Federighi to discuss WWDC 2019 announcements, including Project Catalyst, SwiftUI, and iPadOS.

Federighi also poked fun at the iPad’s newly added support for external storage such as USB drives and SD cards: “External drives. We’re willing to acknowledge the 1990s and go all the way back. You know, people still use them sometimes. I’m an AirDrop fan myself, but I understand there are other uses… we know with photographers, the ability to import their photos directly into an app like Lightroom is so important.”

The full interview can be listened to on the AppStories podcast over at MacStories.