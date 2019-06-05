Apple’s Pro Workflow Team Chief: Mac Pro’s lessons learned will trickle down to all ‘Pro’ products

Roger Fingas for AppleInsider:

The product manager for this fall’s 2019 Mac Pro, Doug Brooks, promised in a podcast interview this week that the impact of his Pro Workflow Team will be felt beyond this year’s WWDC centerpiece.

“That team is really a deep investment on what we’re doing here in the pro space,” Brooks told Mac Power Users. “And it goes well beyond just Mac Pro to MacBook Pro and even iPad Pro. You’re going to see the benefits and the implications of that team across all of our Mac products and our pro products.”

The Pro Workflow Team was first disclosed in April 2018, around the same time Apple acknowledged a Mac Pro refresh wouldn’t happen until 2019. The group is led by John Ternus.

Functionally it’s split into “two kinds of people,” Brooks said. The first are “artists and creatives who came out of the industry, in the video, audio, and 3D space,” while the second are “system architecture people” and “deep computer scientists” that partner with the first group.