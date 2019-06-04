Via CBSNews:

CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell, the incoming anchor and managing editor of the “CBS Evening News,” sat down with Apple CEO Tim Cook in San Jose, California for an exclusive interview after his keynote address at Monday’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference. Apple said it is building more protections for users, including a secure “Sign in with Apple” feature for other apps.

But Cook said Apple isn’t taking a shot at Facebook and Google, two other tech companies that have recently come under fire for their handling of user data.

“You know, we’re not really taking a shot at anybody. We — we focus on the user. And the user wants the ability to go across numerous properties on the web without being under surveillance,” Cook said. “We’re moving privacy protections forward. And I — I actually think it’s a very reasonable request for people to make.”