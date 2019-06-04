Using a mouse on Apple’s iPad with iPadOS: Here’s how it works

Henry T. Casey for LAPTOP Magazine:
Apple may not have promoted the iPad’s upcoming support for mice and touchpads, but developers wasted no time finding this feature in the beta. Curious, I tried it out for myself to see if this long-awaited feature is worth the work it takes to activate… iPadOS supports both Bluetooth and USB accessories.
I got my own mouse, the Logitech MX Master 2S, to work with the iPad we’ve got running iPadOS 13. First, I opened Settings and tapped Accessibility — which was the first sign that Apple doesn’t intend everyone to use this feature, and that the company thinks this is meant for those who need additional physical assistance.
I set my MX Master 2S into pairing mode, saw it show up on screen and paired the two. Instantly, a dark circular cursor appeared on my screen, as if a phantom digit was hovering… I know Apple isn’t telling me to use a mouse with the iPad, but I dig how it works so far. Sure, it didn’t flow beautifully immediately, but I didn’t expect the fluidity of the Apple Pencil for a feature that’s hidden so deep in iPadOS.
I’m also optimistic that Apple’s pro users can find more power in this feature.
MacDailyNews Take: Well, we’ll see where it goes, but mouse/trackpad are obviously not meant to be the primary input method on iPad.
As we wrote earlier regarding mouse support, we understand the sentiment as we all grew up using mouses to control computers, but the finger or pencil on the display is vastly more intuitive and direct than a mouse or trackpad controlling a pointer on a screen.
2 Comments
IPad is a useless product and ridiculously priced.
Hi brain dead Rob – should we call your mother?