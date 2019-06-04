Using a mouse on Apple’s iPad with iPadOS: Here’s how it works

Henry T. Casey for LAPTOP Magazine:

Apple may not have promoted the iPad’s upcoming support for mice and touchpads, but developers wasted no time finding this feature in the beta. Curious, I tried it out for myself to see if this long-awaited feature is worth the work it takes to activate… iPadOS supports both Bluetooth and USB accessories.

I got my own mouse, the Logitech MX Master 2S, to work with the iPad we’ve got running iPadOS 13. First, I opened Settings and tapped Accessibility — which was the first sign that Apple doesn’t intend everyone to use this feature, and that the company thinks this is meant for those who need additional physical assistance.

I set my MX Master 2S into pairing mode, saw it show up on screen and paired the two. Instantly, a dark circular cursor appeared on my screen, as if a phantom digit was hovering… I know Apple isn’t telling me to use a mouse with the iPad, but I dig how it works so far. Sure, it didn’t flow beautifully immediately, but I didn’t expect the fluidity of the Apple Pencil for a feature that’s hidden so deep in iPadOS.

I’m also optimistic that Apple’s pro users can find more power in this feature.