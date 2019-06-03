Apple’s tvOS 13 powers the most personal cinematic experience ever

Apple today previewed tvOS 13, the operating system that makes Apple TV 4K the easiest and most personalized entertainment device for enjoying TV shows, movies, music, photos, games and apps on the biggest screen in the home. With tvOS 13, Apple TV 4K gains an immersive new Home screen; multi-user support for customers to access their own TV shows, movies, music and recommendations; support for Apple Arcade; expanded game controller support; and new 4K HDR screen savers filmed under the sea.

“tvOS powers the Apple TV 4K experience and continues to set the standard for home entertainment,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing, in a statement. “With more personalized features to enjoy your favorite TV shows, movies, photos and music, expanded gaming support and stunning new screen savers, tvOS 13 delivers the most complete entertainment experience to everyone in the home.”

tvOS 13 Features

• New Home screen. Apple TV 4K is even more engaging with a new Home screen designed for discovery. Apps can now play full-screen video previews on the Home screen, so users can quickly enjoy great new TV shows, movies, music and games.

• Multi-user support. The new Apple TV Control Center makes it easy to switch between family members so everyone gets their own personalized entertainment experience. Users see their unique Up Next list and receive TV and movie recommendations based on their tastes. The new Control Center also provides users with quick access to key Apple TV features, including system sleep and audio routing.

• Apple Music. Apple Music on tvOS 13 takes advantage of multi-user support, so everyone at home can easily play their personalized playlists and recommendations. In the new Control Center, users can quickly access the song that is currently playing. In addition, users can now follow along to onscreen lyrics timed in sync with their favorite songs.

• Apple Arcade. This fall, Apple Arcade comes to Apple TV 4K. With a single subscription, a family of six will have unlimited access to over 100 new and exclusive games, all with no ads or additional purchases, and many will offer support for game controllers. Customers will be able to play Apple Arcade games across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV.

• Xbox and PlayStation game controllers. tvOS 13 adds support for the best and most popular game controllers in the world, Xbox One S and PlayStation DualShock 4, making it even easier for gamers to take advantage of Apple Arcade and other great games on the App Store.1

• New screen savers. Apple is expanding the stunning collection of 4K HDR screen savers available on Apple TV 4K by taking viewers under the sea. Filmed in collaboration with the BBC Natural History Unit, the team behind “Blue Planet,” these immersive videos captured from the depths of oceans around the world showcase mesmerizing creatures and scenes.

tvOS 13 features the all-new Apple TV app, which brings together different ways to find and watch TV shows and movies into one powerful app. The Apple TV app offers Apple TV channels, personalized recommendations and over 100,000 iTunes movies and TV shows, including the largest collection of 4K HDR titles to browse, buy or rent. This fall, Apple TV+, Apple’s original video subscription service, will be available in the Apple TV app. The Apple TV app is also available on other Apple devices and select third-party platforms.

Availability

The tvOS developer preview is available for Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com starting today, and a public beta program will be available to tvOS users later this month at beta.apple.com. tvOS 13 will be available this fall as a free software update for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. For more information, visit apple.com/apple-tv-4K.

Source: Apple Inc.

MacDailyNews Take: tvOS’ new Home screen looks like a big improvement. Apple Arcade is going to be a big hit. Multi-user support (finally) is also huge. We can’t wait until this fall for Apple TV+ to hit the Apple TV app!