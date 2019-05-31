Cleanup in aisle 6!

And… welcome to the new MacDailyNews!

We hope you like what we’ve done with the place. Check it out on your Mac, iPad, and iPhone. (It’s responsive.)

Thank you so very, very much to our web developer, Kyle Evans (kyle@kyleevans.io), for his excellent, extremely efficient work!

We’re not going to tell you how fast this was turned around because we don’t want to encourage anyone to be as awful clients as we were/are. We gave him an impossible deadline and no time to work, but here we are, soft-launching on the Friday before WWDC, days ahead of our goal!

So, please, let us know what you think!

If you find anything amiss, please just email us (webmaster@macdailynews.com) and we’ll get right on it.

We hope you like the new MacDailyNews!