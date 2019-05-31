Apple is eliminating ‘Back to My Mac’ in all macOS versions in July

Juli Clover reports for MacRumors:

Apple today announced in an updated support document that the Back to My Mac service is being eliminated from all versions of macOS on July 1, 2019.

Apple previously warned that Back to My Mac support would be eliminated in macOS Mojave, but the updated wording seems to suggest the feature will be removed from all versions of macOS rather than just macOS Mojave.

Some Back to My Mac users are sure to be unhappy with Apple’s decision to sunset the feature entirely and the suggestion that users transition to Apple Remote Desktop for remote management purposes given its high price tag, but there are third-party options like TeamViewer and LogMeIn.