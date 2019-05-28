“In a huge room somewhere near Apple’s glistening new campus, highly advanced machines are heating, cooling, pushing, shocking and otherwise abusing chips,” Andrew Griffin reports for The Independent. “Those chips – the silicon that will power the iPhones and other Apple products of the future – are being put through the most gruelling and intense work of their young and secretive lives.”
“Those chips are here to see whether they can withstand whatever assault anyone might try on them when they make their way out into the world,” Griffin reports. “If they succeed here, then they should succeed anywhere; that’s important, because if they fail out in the world then so would Apple. These chips are the great line of defence in a battle that Apple never stops fighting as it tries to keep users’ data private.”
“‘I can tell you that privacy considerations are at the beginning of the process, not the end. When we talk about building the product, among the first questions that come out is: how are we going to manage this customer data?’ says Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering. Federighi – sitting inside its spectacular new Apple Park campus – is talking to The Independent about his firm’s commitment to privacy, justifying its place at the core of the company’s values even when many customers regard it with indifference or even downright disdain,” Griffin reports. “The chips being buffeted around inside those strange boxes are just one part of that mission. Inside them sits one of Apple’s proudest achievements: the ‘Secure Enclave.'”
Tons more, with photos, in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, Apple will continue trying to sell privacy until it actually resonates with the billions of people who toss it away on a daily basis to the likes of Google, Facebook, etc., etc., etc.
Hopefully, one day, privacy will be a major selling point for the great unwashed because only Apple really offers it.
Apple CEO Tim Cook might be futilely trying to sell something that nobody's buying. #Privacy https://t.co/bGd9D1c0g5 @karaswisher pic.twitter.com/TEtOg7zW0u
— MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) February 1, 2019
Related articles:
What Apple, Facebook and Google each mean by ‘privacy’ – May 9, 2019
U.S. Republicans and Democrats agree on need for bipartisan privacy legislation; divided over giving more powers to FTC – May 9, 2019
Apple CEO Cook calls for U.S. Congress to pass comprehensive federal privacy legislation in TIME op-ed – January 17, 2019
Senator Marco Rubio introduces privacy bill to create federal regulations on data collection – January 16, 2019
Apple endorses comprehensive privacy legislation in U.S. Senate testimony – September 26, 2018
Trump administration working on federal data privacy policy – July 27, 2018