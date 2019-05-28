“In a huge room somewhere near Apple’s glistening new campus, highly advanced machines are heating, cooling, pushing, shocking and otherwise abusing chips,” Andrew Griffin reports for The Independent. “Those chips – the silicon that will power the iPhones and other Apple products of the future – are being put through the most gruelling and intense work of their young and secretive lives.”

“Those chips are here to see whether they can withstand whatever assault anyone might try on them when they make their way out into the world,” Griffin reports. “If they succeed here, then they should succeed anywhere; that’s important, because if they fail out in the world then so would Apple. These chips are the great line of defence in a battle that Apple never stops fighting as it tries to keep users’ data private.”

“‘I can tell you that privacy considerations are at the beginning of the process, not the end. When we talk about building the product, among the first questions that come out is: how are we going to manage this customer data?’ says Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering. Federighi – sitting inside its spectacular new Apple Park campus – is talking to The Independent about his firm’s commitment to privacy, justifying its place at the core of the company’s values even when many customers regard it with indifference or even downright disdain,” Griffin reports. “The chips being buffeted around inside those strange boxes are just one part of that mission. Inside them sits one of Apple’s proudest achievements: the ‘Secure Enclave.'”

