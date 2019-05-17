From bedroom studio to stadium tour, the British music scene is alive. See the emerging and the iconic, the graft and the glory, a glimpse behind the scenes and behind the music.
The featured song is “What We Do” by Swindle feat. Rider Shafique, P Money, D Double E & Daley.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, some Mac love!
