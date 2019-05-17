Apple United Kingdom has debuted a new ad, “Behind the Music. Behind the Mac,” on YouTube and other media outlets.

From bedroom studio to stadium tour, the British music scene is alive. See the emerging and the iconic, the graft and the glory, a glimpse behind the scenes and behind the music.

Learn more about music on Mac here.

The featured song is “What We Do” by Swindle feat. Rider Shafique, P Money, D Double E & Daley.

Direct link to video here.