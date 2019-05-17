“As devices have become thinner and lighter, the common conception is that they have also become more fragile,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet. “As a long-term users of Apple laptops, I’ve always considered them to be pretty fragile.”

“And it’s also a common question from owners and those thinking about buying one,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Well, turns out they’re not that fragile.”

“The other day my 15-inch MacBook Pro had an altercation with gravity,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Initially I thought it was a goner. It was an ugly fall. The sort of fall that breaks electronic devices and sends them on a one-way trip to Silicon Heaven. So, imagine my surprise when I gingerly opened the lid to find that it still works.”

