“And it’s also a common question from owners and those thinking about buying one,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Well, turns out they’re not that fragile.”
“The other day my 15-inch MacBook Pro had an altercation with gravity,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Initially I thought it was a goner. It was an ugly fall. The sort of fall that breaks electronic devices and sends them on a one-way trip to Silicon Heaven. So, imagine my surprise when I gingerly opened the lid to find that it still works.”
MacDailyNews Take: It’s not pretty anymore, but it still works.
Regardless, don’t try this at home! Get yourself an inexpensive USB-C MagSafe cable that’ll break away if tugged and save your expensive MacBook from a bad fall!