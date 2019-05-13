Apple today released macOS Mojave 10.14.5 which improves the stability and reliability of your Mac, and is recommended for all users.

This update:

• Adds AirPlay 2 support for sharing videos, photos, music and more from your Mac directly to your AirPlay 2-enabled smart TV

• Adds the ability to follow a magazine from the Apple News+ catalog browsing view

• Improves audio latency on MacBook Pro models introduced in 2018

• Fixes an issue that prevented certain very large OmniOutliner and OmniPlan documents from rendering properly

For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT209149

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: Hello, AirPlay 2!