This update:
• Adds AirPlay 2 support for sharing videos, photos, music and more from your Mac directly to your AirPlay 2-enabled smart TV
• Adds the ability to follow a magazine from the Apple News+ catalog browsing view
• Improves audio latency on MacBook Pro models introduced in 2018
• Fixes an issue that prevented certain very large OmniOutliner and OmniPlan documents from rendering properly
For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT209149
For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
MacDailyNews Take: Hello, AirPlay 2!