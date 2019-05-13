“Epic Games, the makers of the Unreal Game Engine, today have announced the acquisition of Twinmotion from Abvent Group of France,” Anthony Frausto-Robledo reports for Architosh. “The terms of the deal were not disclosed.”

“Epic Games today welcomes Twinmotion as the latest offering to help visualization professionals in architecture, construction, urban planning, and landscaping industries to better communicate their designs. Twinmotion delivers real-time, final-quality rendering through a simple and intuitive interface, with the ability to quickly produce a variety of presentation options including images, panos, videos and virtual reality content for use in VR headgear,” Frausto-Robledo reports. “Twinmotion is powered by Unreal Engine 4.”

“Epic will continue to develop and enhance Twinmotion with new capabilities to ensure architects and designers have the tools they need to succeed,” Frausto-Robledo reports. “Additional features and pricing will be announced at a later date.”



Much more in the full article here.