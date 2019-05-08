“On the gaming titles side, Apple Arcade is not only investing hundreds of millions of dollars to focus attention on gaming on iOS—it also links its other platforms together, giving users a strong reason to stay within its ecosystem by allowing them to resume gameplay of Apple Arcade titles between their different devices,” Dilger writes. “It’s not clear if every title in Apple Arcade will be playable on all three platforms, but given that cross-platform play is cited as a major feature of the new service, it looks like Mac and Apple TV support may be a requirement for Arcade developers, if not merely a strongly recommended suggestion.”
Dilger writes, “If that’s the case, Mac users will suddenly have a huge portfolio of games to play on their larger screen, as well as further incentive to use Apple TV to get the most from their Arcade subscription.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’re looking forward to using our SteelSeries Nimbus Bluetooth controllers much more often!
Apple Arcade only requires one hit that’s exclusive for a long enough period that it makes gamers without an Apple device strongly consider that factor when choosing their next personal computer, smartphone, tablet, or set-top box. Then, of course, once they get one Apple device, the light finally comes on and we all know what happens next! 🙂 — MacDailyNews, April 15, 2019
SEE ALSO:
Apple Arcade could have a big league pay off – April 18, 2019
Apple’s most important new subscription service may be Apple Arcade – April 16, 2019
Apple spends hundreds of millions to secure new video games for Apple Arcade video game service – April 15, 2019
What’s the point of Apple Arcade gaming service of more than 100 games across iOS, macOS, and tvOS devices? – April 1, 2019
Apple Arcade could be a sleeper hit – March 28, 2019
Apple introduces Apple Arcade – world’s first game subscription service for mobile, desktop and the living room – March 25, 2019