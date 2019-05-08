“Video games have long been literally the center of attention in the App Store, so Apple’s prospects for finding Arcade subscribers among its installed base of over 1 billion iOS devices is pretty straightforward,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for AppleInsider. But can Apple Arcade spread the wealth of iOS’ developer attention to its other platforms, meaningfully driving new interest in gaming on Macs and Apple TV?””

“On the gaming titles side, Apple Arcade is not only investing hundreds of millions of dollars to focus attention on gaming on iOS—it also links its other platforms together, giving users a strong reason to stay within its ecosystem by allowing them to resume gameplay of Apple Arcade titles between their different devices,” Dilger writes. “It’s not clear if every title in Apple Arcade will be playable on all three platforms, but given that cross-platform play is cited as a major feature of the new service, it looks like Mac and Apple TV support may be a requirement for Arcade developers, if not merely a strongly recommended suggestion.”

Dilger writes, “If that’s the case, Mac users will suddenly have a huge portfolio of games to play on their larger screen, as well as further incentive to use Apple TV to get the most from their Arcade subscription.”

Read more in the full article here.