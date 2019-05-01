“Fielding questions on Apple’s recent push into services during an investor conference call, Cook likened Apple TV+ to an over-the-top product similar to those offered by major networks and content holders,” Campbell reports. “‘The TV+ product plays in a market where there’s a huge move from the cable bundle to over-the-top,’ Cook said. ‘We think that most users are going to get multiple over-the-top products and we’re going to do our best to convince them that the Apple TV+ product should be one of them.'”
“Rumors claimed the TV+ would be a free, value-added service available to Apple device owners through the new TV app,” Campbell reports. “Judging by Cook’s statements [yesterday], it appears Apple TV+ will instead be listed as a for-pay subscription solution…”
MacDailyNews Take: Listening to Cook’s comments yesterday, it sure seems like Apple TV+ will have a monthly cost. Our hope remains that Apple will offer bundles of services that are attractively-priced. Those who choose some combination of Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, iCloud storage, etc. will get a lower price when bundled than if they subscribed to each service separately.
