“Potentially ending months of speculation surrounding Apple’s planned pricing policy for Apple TV+, Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday hinted that the upcoming original content service will be available on a subscription basis,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider.

“Fielding questions on Apple’s recent push into services during an investor conference call, Cook likened Apple TV+ to an over-the-top product similar to those offered by major networks and content holders,” Campbell reports. “‘The TV+ product plays in a market where there’s a huge move from the cable bundle to over-the-top,’ Cook said. ‘We think that most users are going to get multiple over-the-top products and we’re going to do our best to convince them that the Apple TV+ product should be one of them.'”

“Rumors claimed the TV+ would be a free, value-added service available to Apple device owners through the new TV app,” Campbell reports. “Judging by Cook’s statements [yesterday], it appears Apple TV+ will instead be listed as a for-pay subscription solution…”

