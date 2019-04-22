“In a perfect world, the Apple Watch Series 4 could be great. With a few easy settings, a glance at the watch would deliver time, temperature, the dial-in details for your next appointment or many other things that would be helpful. This would be in an ideal world. I don’t live in an ideal world. I live in Jersey. (No wisecracks; that’s my job),” Evan Schuman writes for Computerworld. “As such, I have quickly learned to hate my Apple Watch.”

“Much of my fury is caused by missed opportunities. With a few small tweaks, the Apple Watch experience could be one of happiness and efficiency. Fortunately for Apple, I am now going to share those tweaks. ,” Schuman writes. “Until then, though, I will continue to curse at this buzzy, won’t-show-me-what-I-want-except-when-I-don’t-want-it, overpriced annoyance.”

MacDailyNews Take: Schuman has many valid points and some good suggestions that Apple’s Watch team would be wise to consider! That said, there is a way to lessen the haptic taps during driving directions, for example, that Schuman doesn’t seem to know, so some of his complaints are merely due to being uninformed. Can it be beter? Yes, but the Apple Watch Series 4 already is great!