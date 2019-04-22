“Apple is scheduled to publish its fiscal Q2 results on April 30, reporting on a quarter that likely saw the company’s iPhone business continue to underperform, although the Services business likely gained further traction,” Trefis Team and Great Speculations write for Forbes. ”

“We expect reported EPS to come in at about $2.40 per share,” Trefis and GS write. “We expect Services revenues to rise by over 16% YOY to nearly $11 billion, driven by App sales, and its subscription businesses.”

“Apple Music,” Trefis and GS write, “which recently overtook Spotify in terms of paid U.S. users, could also drive Services revenues.”

MacDailyNews Note: On January 29, 2019, Apple provided the following guidance for the company’s fiscal 2019 second quarter: • revenue between $55 billion and $59 billion

• gross margin between 37 percent and 38 percent

• operating expenses between $8.5 billion and $8.6 billion

• other income/(expense) of $300 million

• tax rate of approximately 17 percent

