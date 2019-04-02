Apple’s conference call to discuss second fiscal quarter results is scheduled for Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Apple will webcast the conference call here

On January 29, 2019, Apple provided the following guidance its fiscal 2019 second quarter:

• revenue between $55 billion and $59 billion

• gross margin between 37% and 38%

• operating expenses between $8.5 billion and $8.6 billion

• other income/(expense) of $300 million

• tax rate of approximately 17%

Apple’s webcast will be best experienced on a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later or an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later. Streaming to Apple TV via AirPlay requires an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS.

Those stuck with a crappy PC suffering with Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge can also access Apple’s webcast. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

MacDailyNews Take: As usual, we plan to cover the conference call with live notes, so that we can all comment on the call in real time starting at 5:00 p.m. EDT on April 30, 2019.