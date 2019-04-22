“American department store JCPenney has quietly removed support for Apple Pay from its retail stores, it has emerged,” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors.

“The withdrawal of support for Apple’s digital payment system was confirmed on Saturday by the company’s customer service Twitter account in response to a query, but offered no reason for its decision,” Hardwick reports. “The option to use Apple Pay at checkout in the JCPenney iOS app has also been removed, reports Appleosophy, catching many mobile shoppers off guard.”

MacDailyNews Take: JCPenney’s still in business? If so, not for much longer, it seems.