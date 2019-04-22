“The withdrawal of support for Apple’s digital payment system was confirmed on Saturday by the company’s customer service Twitter account in response to a query, but offered no reason for its decision,” Hardwick reports. “The option to use Apple Pay at checkout in the JCPenney iOS app has also been removed, reports Appleosophy, catching many mobile shoppers off guard.”
JCPenney made the decision to remove Apple Pay for our stores, we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. We will definitely forward your feedback regarding this for review.
— Ask JCPenney (@askjcp) April 20, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: JCPenney’s still in business? If so, not for much longer, it seems.