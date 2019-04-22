“As Apple and Amazon compete for a greater share of consumer dollars and attention, they also have a particularly intimate business relationship: Apple is spending more than $30 million a month on Amazon’s cloud, according to people familiar with the arrangement,” Jordan Novet reports for CNBC.

“Apple’s cloud expenditure reflects the company’s determination to deliver online services like iCloud quickly and reliably, even if it must depend on a rival to do so,” Novet reports. “People use more than 1 billion Apple devices each month, and accordingly, Apple has considerable computing and storage requirements.”

“The company is investing heavily to build its own infrastructure: In January 2018, Apple announced plans to spend $10 billion on data centers in the U.S. within five years,” Novet reports. “In December, Apple said it would spend $4.5 billion of that amount through 2019. The company also depends on smaller third-party cloud providers. But it also relies on the big cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services and Alphabet subsidiary Google.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple is a partner with Amazon in more things than they are a rival. See Apple’s store on Amazon.com here.