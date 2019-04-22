“Apple’s cloud expenditure reflects the company’s determination to deliver online services like iCloud quickly and reliably, even if it must depend on a rival to do so,” Novet reports. “People use more than 1 billion Apple devices each month, and accordingly, Apple has considerable computing and storage requirements.”
“The company is investing heavily to build its own infrastructure: In January 2018, Apple announced plans to spend $10 billion on data centers in the U.S. within five years,” Novet reports. “In December, Apple said it would spend $4.5 billion of that amount through 2019. The company also depends on smaller third-party cloud providers. But it also relies on the big cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services and Alphabet subsidiary Google.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple is a partner with Amazon in more things than they are a rival. See Apple’s store on Amazon.com here.