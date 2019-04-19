“Apple has removed the 4K LG UltraFine Displays from its online Apple Store in the United States, continuing a trend of pulling the display from its online stores around the world,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors. “Before disappearing from the store, the display had been listed as ‘Sold Out’ for quite some time.”

“The 4K and 5K UltraFine Displays were designed by LG in partnership with Apple and were created to be used with the 2016 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pro models, which supported Thunderbolt 3 for the first time,” Clover reports. “LG recently debuted a new 4K UltraFine Display, but this new model, priced at $1300, was not designed in partnership with Apple and it doesn’t seem like Apple is planning to replace the existing model with this one in its retail stores.”

Clover reports, “Apple is still selling the LG UltraFine 5K Display for $1300, and Best Buy is continuing to offer the original UltraFine 4K Display from 2016 for its original $700 price, suggesting it has not been discontinued by LG.”

MacDailyNews Take: Just give us real Apple-designed, Apple-logo’ed displays and we’ll happily buy them! SEE ALSO:

