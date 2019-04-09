“Apple plans to launch a trio of new products with Mini-LED backlights over the next two years, including a 31.6″ display in the second or third quarter of 2019, a 10-12″ iPad in late 2020 or early 2021, and a 15-17″ MacBook in the first half of 2021, according to well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

We believe that mini LED, compared to OLED, will be a more suitable solution to offer wide-color gamut (WCG)/high-contrast/high dynamic range (HDR)/local dimming features because of its longer life and no burn-in issues for Apple’s medium- and large-size products targeting at productivity positions.

We forecast that Apple will respectively launch an all-new design 31.6-inch monitor, a 10–12 inch iPad and a 15–17 inch MacBook equipped with a mini LED backlight unit (BLU) in 2–3Q19, 4Q20–1Q21 and 1–2Q21. — Ming-Chi Kuo, via a research note obtained by MacRumors



MacDailyNews Take: Unsurprisingly, Kuo says that 31.6-inch display “will target a very high-end position,” so get your wallet ready for action “later this year.” WWDC in June would seem like a very nice place to debut a professional Apple display.