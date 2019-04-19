“Apple is expecting more cooperation with China on clean energy as it released its 2019 Environment Report on Thursday that outlines its climate change solutions ahead of the Earth Day, which falls on April 22,” Xinhua reports. “Apple said 44 of its suppliers have committed to 100 percent renewable energy for their production of Apple products. Among them, ‘the majority of that clean supply chain, clean energy suppliers are in China in terms of both attaining the clean energy goal and cooperation in the use of safer materials and smarter chemistry,’ Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, told Xinhua at a recent event promoting the company’s environment initiative.”

“As one of Apple’s biggest manufacturers and markets in the world, China is critical to success in all of Apple’s environmental initiatives, she said,” Xinhua reports. “‘I think it’s important to know Chinese manufacturers can be partners in the innovation because the Chinese manufacturers have real expertise and applications which they can bring to the table,’ she pointed out.”

“Apple announced Thursday that it will quadruple the number of outlets in the United States to recycle used iPhones returned by U.S. customers, which will be disassembled by its recycling robot, Daisy,” Xinhua reports. “In response to a question over whether Apple is planning to deploy the Daisy robot system in Asia, especially in China, Jackson said Apple is looking at unique recycling solutions in China ‘because we have manufacturers there.'”

In 2017, annual fossil carbon dioxide emissions emissions estimates, worldwide fossil carbon dioxide emissions emissions totaled 37,077.404 megatons/year, with China as the No.1 country on the list with 10,877.218 megatons/year. Full list here. Apple's 2019 Environmental Progress Report (.pdf) is here.

