“The Silicon Valley technology giant and its CEO Tim Cook were aware in November that the U.S. trade war with China was affecting iPhone demand there, the lawsuit by the City of Roseville employees’ retirement fund claims,” Baron reports. “The company and its leader also knew customers were replacing batteries in older iPhones instead of buying new iPhones, cutting sales growth, according to the suit, filed Tuesday in Northern California U.S. District Court.”
“Apple, however, wasn’t telling investors what the company knew, the suit alleged,” Baron reports. “Apple and Cook’s ‘materially false and misleading statements’ in November propped up the company’s stock, ‘which continued to trade at artificially inflated prices,’ the suit alleged, characterizing the statements as ‘fraud or deceit.'”
“The suit claim[s] Apple, Cook and the company’s chief financial officer Luca Maestri violated the U.S. Securities Exchange Act,” Baron reports. “The plaintiff is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Both Cook and Maestri could have thought, back in November, that China iPhone sales would continue and they might not have been able to foresee, even though it seems obvious in hindsight, that a late rush of battery replacements would ensue in December just before the low-priced iPhone battery replacement program’s end date.
So, this seems like a tough one for the attorneys of the City of Roseville employees’ retirement fund to prove.
SEE ALSO:
Apple replaced 11 million iPhone batteries under their $29 replacement program – January 15, 2019
Two things Tim Cook just did that make Apple look guilty today – January 3, 2019
CEO Cook issues memo to employees after Apple slashes revenue outlook for the first time in almost two decades – January 3, 2019
Apple’s earnings warning means CEO Tim Cook now has a major credibility problem – January 3, 2019
Loup Ventures: We continue to expect AAPL to outperform the rest of FAANG in 2019 – January 3, 2019
Open thread: Does Apple need new leadership? – January 2, 2019
CEO Tim Cook on why Apple lowered first-quarter revenue forecasts – January 2, 2019
Apple CEO Tim Cook issues public letter to investors, lowers guidance – January 2, 2019
The most annoying things about Apple’s iPhone ‘batterygate’ apology – December 29, 2017