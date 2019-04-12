“It seems that the Apple Podcasts web interface is getting a makeover,” Rachel England reports for Engadget.

“The previous design, which mirrored the iTunes web interface binned in 2017, was a simple list of episodes, titles and descriptions — no show notes or episode details,” England reports. “The new refresh is cleaner, with full descriptions and dedicated pages for each podcast episode.”

“Even better usability news, however, is the introduction of web playback,” England reports. “Apple has also introduced a dedicated podcasts.apple.com URL, instead of the previous itunes.apple.com URL.”

