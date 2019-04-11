“Apple’s new premium News Plus service offers a lot of bang for the buck: for $10 per month, you get access to over 300 different magazines and newspapers,” Dan Seifert writes for The Verge.

“The News Plus subscription offers a ton of value, but there’s a catch: it’s only functional within the Apple News app on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac device,” Seifert writes. “If you’re viewing a Wall Street Journal or New Yorker article in your browser or you tap a link while you’re in Twitter or some other service, there’s no way to log in and view the entire thing right there because you don’t actually have a separate account with those publications.”

“Fortunately, there is an easy workaround to make use of your News Plus subscription even when you’re not directly viewing an article in the News app,” Seifert writes. “You can tell your iOS device to just open the article in the News app where you will then be presented with the full article and no paywalls.”

MacDailyNews Take: “Open in News” works perfectly, as long as the article is part of the Apple News+ subscription (some content from The Wall Street Journal and others is not part of Apple News+ and therefore requires a full subscription to each publication to access).