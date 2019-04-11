“Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, will launch on November 12th for $6.99 a month or $69.99 per year, the company confirmed on Thursday,” Julia Alexander reports for The Verge.

“Similar to Netflix, Disney+ users are greeted by rows of recommended content, new TV series or movies added to the platform, and genres. Unlike Netflix, there are five hubs that sit at the top of the page, which will bring users to designated areas for Disney’s various franchises: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic,” Alexander reports. “Disney+ will be available to stream through smart TVs, web browsers, on tablets and mobile devices, and game consoles… The streaming service has already secured deals with Roku and Sony for availability on their respective platforms.”

“All Disney+ content will be available for offline download, and the company is promising 4K HDR presentation where applicable on TVs,” Alexander reports. “Disney will also end its vault program in time for Disney+, according to a previous investors call. The vault program essentially made it impossible to buy a movie until it was released for a limited time. Now, all movies will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+, according to Iger.”

MacDailyNews Take: $69.99 per year is a no-brainer. Sign us up!

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Prices revealed at announcement. How novel. Get that pallet of adult diapers over to Apple’s overpriced, overworked, navel-gazing colossal distraction, PRONTO! We can’t wait to see how, or if, Apple prices Apple TV+ at launch.