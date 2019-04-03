“Every year, our editors and data scientists parse billions of actions taken by LinkedIn members around the world to uncover the companies that are attracting the most attention from jobseekers and then hanging onto that talent. The data-driven approach looks at what members are doing — not just saying — in their search for fulfilling careers,” Daniel Roth writes for LinkedIn. “The result of that data is Top Companies, our 4th annual ranking of the most sought-after companies today.”

“As always, we analyze U.S. members’ anonymized actions across four main pillars: interest in the company, engagement with the company’s employees, job demand and employee retention,” Roth writes. “(We exclude LinkedIn and LinkedIn’s parent company, Microsoft, from all LinkedIn Lists.)”

LinkedIn’s Top 10 Companies in the U.S. for 2019

Alphabet Facebook Amazon Salesforce Deloitte Uber Apple Airbnb Oracle Dell Technologies

Full list here.

MacDailyNews Take: On the 2018 list, Apple was one slot higher at No.6, but was No.7 in 2017, so the company is holding steady.