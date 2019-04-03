“As always, we analyze U.S. members’ anonymized actions across four main pillars: interest in the company, engagement with the company’s employees, job demand and employee retention,” Roth writes. “(We exclude LinkedIn and LinkedIn’s parent company, Microsoft, from all LinkedIn Lists.)”
LinkedIn’s Top 10 Companies in the U.S. for 2019
- Alphabet
- Amazon
- Salesforce
- Deloitte
- Uber
- Apple
- Airbnb
- Oracle
- Dell Technologies
MacDailyNews Take: On the 2018 list, Apple was one slot higher at No.6, but was No.7 in 2017, so the company is holding steady.