“What’s that on our teardown table? It’s a big phone! A small tablet! ~~AirPower!?~~ No, it’s the iPad Mini!” iFixit exclaims.

“This year Apple revisited their smallest tablet, bucking industry trends by keeping the Mini’s screen small and bezels big,” iFixit writes. “Did Apple stick to tradition all around, or will we be treated to an interior redesign? Looks like we’ll have to tear this tablet down to find out!”

“This tablet may be mini, but it has some big specs,” iFixit writes. “7.9-inch (diagonal), LED-backlit Retina True Tone display with 2048 × 1536 resolution (326 ppi), A12 Bionic SoC with 64‑bit architecture and embedded M12 coprocessor, 8 MP rear camera + 7 MP FaceTime HD camera…”

“From the outside, this new Mini looks exactly like a downsized version of the equally-new iPad Air,” iFixit writes. “Spoiler alert: judging by the X-rays, it’s not a downsized new iPad Air. It looks exactly like an upgraded iPad Mini 4.”



Read more in the full article here.