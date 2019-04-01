“There isn’t just one race in the streaming-media world. In the U.S., there are at least five distinct categories where Silicon Valley heavyweights and traditional media companies are competing for users’ attention and money,” Elliot Bentley and Amol Sharma write for The Wall Street Journal.

“Some, like Netflix Inc., are building subscription entertainment services with large stockpiles of original and licensed programming. Others, like Dish Network Corp.’s SlingTV, are creating slimmed-down, online versions of the cable-TV bundle. Still others, such as Roku, are looking to be streaming-TV hubs in the living room, providing hardware and services that let consumers connect to and sign up for all sorts of streaming offerings,” Bentley and Sharma write. “So where does Apple fit in?”

“It is among the many companies that are playing in multiple categories. Its Apple TV+ service, announced last week, aims to create original programming… It also has a separate Apple TV Channels service, which is more of a streaming hub,” Bentley and Sharma write. “In some ways, Apple is emulating Amazon.com Inc., which competes with Netflix in original streaming entertainment but also runs Amazon Prime Video Channels, not unlike Apple TV Channels.”

