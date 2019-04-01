“Some, like Netflix Inc., are building subscription entertainment services with large stockpiles of original and licensed programming. Others, like Dish Network Corp.’s SlingTV, are creating slimmed-down, online versions of the cable-TV bundle. Still others, such as Roku, are looking to be streaming-TV hubs in the living room, providing hardware and services that let consumers connect to and sign up for all sorts of streaming offerings,” Bentley and Sharma write. “So where does Apple fit in?”
“It is among the many companies that are playing in multiple categories. Its Apple TV+ service, announced last week, aims to create original programming… It also has a separate Apple TV Channels service, which is more of a streaming hub,” Bentley and Sharma write. “In some ways, Apple is emulating Amazon.com Inc., which competes with Netflix in original streaming entertainment but also runs Amazon Prime Video Channels, not unlike Apple TV Channels.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s well-positioned to be successful with Apple TV+ especially if they price it right and offer it as part of an Apple services bundle with choices of Apple Music, iCloud storage, Apple News+, etc.
