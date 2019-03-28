“In March, there were reports that Apple acquired the patents of Lighthouse, the maker of a security camera powered by artificial intelligence which had earlier announced it was shutting down,” Aaron Tilley reports for The Information.

“It turns out that there was more to the story. The Information has learned that some of the Lighthouse team will continue their work at Apple,” Tilley reports. “The startup’s co-founders Alex Teichman and Hendrik Dahlkamp, who have strong backgrounds in AI research and self-driving car technology, have joined Apple, along with around 20 of Lighthouse’s software team, said a person familiar with the matter.”

Tilley reports, “The Lighthouse hardware team didn’t join Apple.”

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote bck in March, "Considering Face ID, Apple's TrueDepth Camera system, Siri, FaceTime, HomeKit, Animoji, Memoji, and more, including future products and services, these patents seem like a very logical acquisition."

