“It turns out that there was more to the story. The Information has learned that some of the Lighthouse team will continue their work at Apple,” Tilley reports. “The startup’s co-founders Alex Teichman and Hendrik Dahlkamp, who have strong backgrounds in AI research and self-driving car technology, have joined Apple, along with around 20 of Lighthouse’s software team, said a person familiar with the matter.”
Tilley reports, “The Lighthouse hardware team didn’t join Apple.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote bck in March, “Considering Face ID, Apple’s TrueDepth Camera system, Siri, FaceTime, HomeKit, Animoji, Memoji, and more, including future products and services, these patents seem like a very logical acquisition.”
