“The Baltimore-based institution is the fifth in the country to enable students to add their campus ID to Apple Wallet,” Richman reports. “The technology allows students to use their iPhones or Apple Watches as building keys or swipe cards. All they’ll have to do is place their devices near a reader where physical student IDs are accepted, similar to how Apple Wallet works with concert tickets and boarding passes.”
Richman reports, “The technology works with the iPhone 6 and later, and Apple Watch Series 1 and later.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Johns Hopkins University students!
SEE ALSO:
Apple adds support for contactless student ID cards in Wallet: iPhone and Apple Watch make getting around campus easier than ever – October 2, 2018