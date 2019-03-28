“Say what you will about the Touch Bar, but it’s a fixture of the MacBook Pro we’re probably going to have to deal with for some time,” David Murphy writes for Lifehacker. “And honestly, it’s not bad — much like the dream-worthy ‘OLED keyboard’ that pops up from time to time that nobody seems to purchase, it’s fun to have a separate, tiny display that you can use for all sorts of productive or silly experiences.”

“The latest Touch Bar app I’ve stumbled across is called Pock—and, no, it won’t let you turn your Touch Bar into a giant Pocky stick, nor will a hockey puck go whizzing across the 2170-by-60-pixel display,” Murphy writes. “Instead, Pock clones your Dock into your Touch Bar. ”

“It feels a little silly to have a second Dock located directly below your Dock,” Murphy writes, “but this could be useful if you auto-minimize your primary Dock.”

MacDailyNews Note: Pock is free and open source, More info and download link here.