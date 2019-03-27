“Mobile banking service N26 has teased it will be making its Apple Pay-supporting service available to customers in European countries that are not currently listed as supporting Apple’s mobile payment system, a tweet that could be an indicator of imminent Apple Pay expansion on the continent,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“In a tweet posted on Tuesday, N26 claimed it will be ‘bringing Apple Pay’ to its customers in Estonia, Greece, Portugal, Slovakia, and Slovenia,” Owen reports. “No timescale was provided for when the bank would offer Apple Pay in those markets, except it would be ‘coming soon.'”

“The tweet is notable as Apple has not officially confirmed Apple Pay will be arriving in those countries anytime soon,” Owen reports. “It is unclear if the tweet was a misfire by the bank ahead of a formal announcement by Apple itself.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Looks like congrats will soon be in order for Estonia, Greece, Portugal, Slovakia, and Slovenia! See the countries and regions that currently support Apple Pay here.