“Apple TV Remote version 2.2 is light on feature additions,” AppleInsider reports, “but the update does include a rare icon change that more accurately reflects the software’s capabilities.”
“Taking the place of Apple TV Remote’s old iconography — a black box with an Apple TV logo — is a gray squircle featuring a simplified rendering of Apple’s Siri Remote,” AppleInsider reports. “The two-tone icon is accomplished in a now familiar art style that is pervading the company’s online promotional material and documents like product manuals.”
#AppleTV Remote app for #iOS snags fresh icon in update https://t.co/u59cL2uqC7 pic.twitter.com/8e5pgfAYff
— AppleInsider (@appleinsider) March 26, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: It does seem a little snappier, too!