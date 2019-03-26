“Apple on Tuesday pushed out a minor refresh of its Apple TV Remote app for iOS, and with it a new icon bearing a stylized silhouette of the company’s minimalist Siri Remote,” AppleInsider reports.

“Apple TV Remote version 2.2 is light on feature additions,” AppleInsider reports, “but the update does include a rare icon change that more accurately reflects the software’s capabilities.”

“Taking the place of Apple TV Remote’s old iconography — a black box with an Apple TV logo — is a gray squircle featuring a simplified rendering of Apple’s Siri Remote,” AppleInsider reports. “The two-tone icon is accomplished in a now familiar art style that is pervading the company’s online promotional material and documents like product manuals.”

MacDailyNews Take: It does seem a little snappier, too!