“The chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co. appears to have had a penchant for products by Apple Inc., one of the Chinese giant’s biggest rivals,” Natalie Obiko Pearson reports for Bloomberg.

“When Canadian police arrested Meng Wanzhou at the behest of the U.S. on a Dec. 1 stopover at Vancouver International Airport, they seized her iPhone 7 Plus, a MacBook Air and an iPad Pro, according to a court filing Friday,” Pearson reports. “Huawei has been known to get touchy when lesser employees have used iPhones — it demoted and cut the pay of two employees held responsible after the company’s official New Year’s greetings went out ‘via Twitter for iPhone.'”

“Her defense lawyers filed an application seeking a copy of the data stored on the equipment, and for those devices to be subsequently sealed,” Pearson reports. “The crown prosecution consented and the devices will be transferred ‘to the British Columbia Supreme Court Registry pending an assessment of solicitor-client privilege,’ Canada’s justice department said in an email.”

MacDailyNews Take: People in-the-know don’t settle for knockoffs, even from the companies that pay them. They use the very best smartphones, notebooks, and tablets, not insecure fakes. Of course, like the rest of Huawei, she was probably taking copious notes from daily use about what to rip off from Apple next. SEE ALSO:

