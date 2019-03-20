“The invitation-only ‘show time’ event might not be for a few days, but that’s not stopping Apple from rolling out a slew of products,” Michael Simon reports for Macworld. “Following Monday’s iPad Air and iPad mini announcements, Apple updated the entire iMac line Tuesday morning with faster chips, better graphics, and more memory.”

“That makes the $1,799 iMac one of the best buys in the Apple Store. Not only do you get a glorious 5K display, you also get a 3.0GHz 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Radeon Pro 570X with 4GB of GDDR5 memory, and 8GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory,” Simon reports. “That’s a beast of a machine…”

“As sexy as the iMac is, I haven’t bought a desktop computer in years, so whenever Apple refreshes its iMac line it gets me excited about the next round of laptops, in this case, the where-does-it-fit MacBook,” Simon reports. “With a few changes, Apple could turn the MacBook into the $1,499 iMac, a perfect combination of price and features for people who want more than an entry-level machine but aren’t quite pros.”

MacDailyNews Take: Two of Simon’s wants stand out for us, too: An improved keyboard and we’d absolutely love to see the Macbook become the first Mac with an Apple-designed processor!