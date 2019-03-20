“For the base model MacBook Air, users can now upgrade to the 1.5TB SSD for $1,100, which is down from the original upgrade price of $1,200,” Miller reports. “The 256GB and 512GB SSD upgrades remain unchanged at $200 and $400 respectively.”
“For the upgraded MacBook Air that comes with 256GB as a base option, the 1.5TB SSD upgrade is now $900, down from $1,000. The 512GB upgrade remains at $200,” Miller reports. “Meanwhile, for the Mac mini, the 2TB SSD upgrade is the one seeing the price drop. For the base Mac mini, the 2TB upgrade will now cost you $1,400, down $200 from its original price. Rounding out the SSD upgrade price drops is the MacBook Pro…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Still wildly overpriced on all counts, but less of an overcharge is better than a full overcharge, right?
Golf clap for Apple moving prices on SSDs and RAM in the right direction, at least!