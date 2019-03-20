“In addition to upgrading the iMac and iMac Pro [on Tuesday], Apple has also quietly lowered select upgrade costs. For the MacBook Air, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro, SSD upgrades are now slightly cheaper, while RAM upgrades for Mac Pro have also seen a price drop,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac.

“For the base model MacBook Air, users can now upgrade to the 1.5TB SSD for $1,100, which is down from the original upgrade price of $1,200,” Miller reports. “The 256GB and 512GB SSD upgrades remain unchanged at $200 and $400 respectively.”

“For the upgraded MacBook Air that comes with 256GB as a base option, the 1.5TB SSD upgrade is now $900, down from $1,000. The 512GB upgrade remains at $200,” Miller reports. “Meanwhile, for the Mac mini, the 2TB SSD upgrade is the one seeing the price drop. For the base Mac mini, the 2TB upgrade will now cost you $1,400, down $200 from its original price. Rounding out the SSD upgrade price drops is the MacBook Pro…”

MacDailyNews Take: Still wildly overpriced on all counts, but less of an overcharge is better than a full overcharge, right? Golf clap for Apple moving prices on SSDs and RAM in the right direction, at least!