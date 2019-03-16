“Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller made an appearance on a podcast on Friday, with the executive discussing the 30th World Wide Developer Conference for nearly an hour,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider.

“The Accidental Tech Podcast with presenters and developers Marco Arment, Casey Liss, and John Siracusa hosted Schiller, in a recording published on Friday night,” Wuerthele reports. “Topics were mostly limited to WWDC, and Apple’s focus at the event.”

“In reference to Apple paying attention to customers, Schiller mentioned that they read forums, and hit Apple-centric websites ‘as much as possible’ — and are always listening,” Wuerthele reports. “Schiller appears during the first hour of the two-hour podcast, with a diversion into high-performance cars in the last 15 minutes of his appearance.”

MacDailyNews Take: The Accidental Tech Podcast‘s episode, “317: WE’RE CUSTOMERS TOO” is available here. We’re especially excited for WWDC 2019 this year as we expect some very interesting things to be revealed, including 🤞🏻 Apple’s all-new Mac Pro! SEE ALSO:

