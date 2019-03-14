“Do you use the macOS App Switcher?” Steven Sande writes for Apple World Today. “In the basic form, the Command (⌘) – Tab keyboard shortcut lists all apps currently running on the Mac.”

“Hold the Command (⌘) key and press Tab, and the App Switcher appears, floating above all windows on your Mac screen,” Sande writes.

“As long as you continue to press the Command (⌘) key, the App Switcher stays on your screen. To move through the active apps, tap the Tab key with the Command (⌘) key still held down, and it cycles through them from left to right,” Sande writes. “When you get to the app [to which] you wish to switch… just let up on the Command (⌘) key and that app becomes active on your screen.”

MacDailyNews Take: As original macOS users, from the Mac OS X beta onwards, we’re conditioned to using the Dock. Newer, redundant methods and apps like Launchpad pretty much go unused, but more recent converts to the Mac might prefer these tools and methods. Take Our Poll