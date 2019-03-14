“Flexible PCB firms Flexium Interconnect and Zhen Ding Technology are gearing up for mass production for Apple’s next-generation iPad devices, while Compeq Manufacturing and Unitech PCB supply rigid-flex boards for the forthcoming AirPods, according to industry sources,” Jay Liu and Jessie Shen report for DigiTimes. “Apple is expected to introduce its new-generation iPad and AirPods series at an event on March 25, the sources said.”

“Both Zhen Ding and Flexium may see their shipments for Apple’s upcoming iPad models offset a slowdown in shipments for the iPhones in the first half of 2019, the sources noted,” Liu and Shen report. “Meanwhile, the availability of Apple’s long-awaited AirPods 2 is seen as a boost to revenues at both Compeq and Unitech during the six-month period, the sources continued.”

MacDailyNews Take: So, if true, there might be some highly-anticipated hardware to debut at Apple’s special event on March 25th, or at least via press release. SEE ALSO:

