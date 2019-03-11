“PCMag surveyed 2,033 US consumers in February on a variety of tech topics, gathering additional demographic data including state-by-state,” Marvin reports. “While the most recent comScore rankings show Android at 54.2 percent market share in the US and iOS at 44.8 percent as of December 2018, our survey found that only 14 states were predominately Android users compared to 36 for iOS.”
“Overall, 54 percent of respondents chose iOS as their smartphone OS of choice, 42 percent chose Android, 2 percent chose Other, and 2 percent chose None,” Marvin reports. “The states where Android won out in our survey were primarily less populous ones, including Alaska, Arkansas, Hawaii, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Montana, and Wyoming. The states with the highest percentages of Android users were Wyoming at 66 percent and Hawaii at 61 percent… For iOS, the most popular states were Connecticut at 73 percent of respondents, Missouri at 72 percent, and Mississippi at 71 percent. In the states with the highest populations densities, the races were a bit tighter, but iOS still wound up with sizable leads. In California and New York, iOS had 58 percent in both states to Android’s 40 percent in CA (2 percent other) and 37 percent in NY (5 percent other.) Illinois was even wider at 63 percent for iOS and 33 percent for Android (4 percent other.)”
MacDailyNews Take: One very important finding was that 70% of respondents ages 18-24 use Apple’s iOS, while in the older 55-64 age range, 49% settle for Android, with a nearly equal percentage (47%) using iOS.
One platform’s future is obviously far brighter than the other’s.
In one of our local high schools, out of roughly 300 students who are known to have a cellphone, three (3!) are known to not have an iPhone (two Androids of unknown make (that the kids hate and keep well-hidden) and one flip phone to be used only for emergency calls). All of the rest have iPhones. Quote from a student: “It’s really bad to be green in Messages.” — MacDailyNews, April 11, 2018
